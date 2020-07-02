Fairchance
Daniel Joseph Fee Sr., 74, of Fairchance, formerly of Bensalem, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Kathleen M. Schlett Fee; loving father of Daniel Fee Jr., Jessica (Justin) Krenc, Kevin (Amber) Fee, Amy Fee and Christie (Joshua) Eicher. Daniel is also survived by 11 grandchildren; brothers Charles “Chick” Fee, Edward Fee and Joseph Fee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fee Sr. and Marie Bieg Fee; and brothers Thomas and John Fee.
Daniel served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired as a lineman with Verizon after 35 years of service.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Daniel’s life will be held in his hometown of Bensalem at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or on its website, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
