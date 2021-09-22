Daniel Joseph Koon Sr. passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born September 26, 1949, a son of Frank and Nora L. Koon of Brownsville.
Dan was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marie Koon, whom he married in Kauai, Hawaii, May 24, 2008; his brother, Thomas Koon; and brother-in-law, Dave Paull.
He served as a U.S. Army sergeant during the Vietnam Era. He was a highly decorated combat veteran, earning the Army Commendation Award for Heroism, two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and a Bronze Star. He was employed at U.S. Steel and retired after 30 years of service.
Dan is survived by his sister and caregiver, Beverly Paull of Uniontown; brother Frank (Lucy) Koon of Grindstone; his two sons, Daniel (Gina) Koon of Brownsville and Dwight Koon of Brownsville; and a stepson, Jobie (Leanna) Wright of California. He is also survived by his loving granddaughter, Alana Koon; his only grandson and namesake, Daniel J. Koon III; and stepgranddaughter, Chloe Wright. Dan was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews and made annual trips to his mother's birthplace of Kauai to spend time with his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was extremely proud of his Hawaiian roots, his signature ponytail and hang loose farewell gesture. His sense of humor and funny nature will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was the master of assigning nicknames to almost every person he met and made friends everywhere he went.
Special thanks to family friend Debi Pauley for her help and support during his illness and we express our gratitude to Denise and others at Amedisys Home Health care for their compassion and assistance with his comfort and care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Fayette Friends of Animals in his name.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 24, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME. Military honors will be accorded at 7 p.m. in the funeral home by the VVI.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.