Daniel Keith Martin

Lemont Furnace
Daniel Keith "Boone" Martin, 61, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born on April 26, 1960, in Connellsville, to Charles E. and Virginia M. Bowers Martin.
Daniel had worked as a lineman and attended the Church of God in Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Jo Ohler Martin; children, Daniel K. (Jennifer) Martin II, David A. (Morgan) Martin, Jonathan C. Martin; nine grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Vivian) Martin, Vicki (Don) Jolliffe, Suzie (Ted) Crayton and several nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his siblings, Debra Martin and Douglas J. Martin.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, on Sunday, November 21, with Pastor Stanley Flasher officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
