Smithfield
Daniel Lee Lewis, 50, of Smithfield, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.
He was born November 7, 1970, in Bay Village, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Barbara Jean Harwood Null; grandmother, Dorothy Harwood Adams; nephew, Zachary Harwood; and paternal grandparents, Walter and Burmah Schultz.
Surviving are four brothers and sisters, William Harwood and wife Tanya, Shawn A. Lewis and fiancee Tammy, Tracy Douglas and husband Ricky, and Jamie Harmon and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family at STICK Tattoo, where he was employed.
Dan enjoyed helping others, fundraising at STICK, fishing, tattooing, telling jokes, wearing funny shirts, Trump, and just being the funny guy while enjoying people’s company.
Dan’s final resting place is, reunited with his mother.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of a remembrance with tributes by family and friends, Saturday, September 11. Everyone attending please come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.