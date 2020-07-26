Uniontown
Daniel Partyka Sr., 63, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home. Danny was born May 6, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph Partyka Sr. and Lillian Collins Partyka.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Partyka Jr. and Stanley Partyka; grandsons Cory Lowery, John Campbell; and his in-laws, Lester and Martha Mann.
Danny was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Men's Society, and was involved in many organizations. He was a retired registered respiratory therapist, and a therapist at Camp Huff and Puff for more than 25 years. Danny was a member of Knights of Columbus, R.W. Clark Little League (coach and secretary), Wednesday night Mt. Vernon Bowling League and Catholic War Veterans Club. He was an avid Steeler fan and was a season ticket holder, and loved his fantasy football league.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Racine Mann Partyka; his children, Christy Norris (Kristopher Sr.) and their children, Tyler McGee (Alyssa), Kristopher Norris Jr. and Makaylea Norris, Genie Glisan (Tracy Ritz) and children Brooke Lowery and Cody Ritz, Stacy Hudson (Richard) and children Cole, Hailey and Luke Hudson; a son, Daniel Partyka Jr. (Nicole); his sister, Lana Partyka; sister-in-law Mary Partyka; godsons Joshua Franks and Zachary Partyka; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great- great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and until 9 a.m. Saturday July 25, when Prayers of Transfer will be held followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a..m in St. Joseph R.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and Uniontown Hospital ICU Department for their great care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Danny's name to the family.
