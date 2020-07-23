Uniontown
Daniel Partyka Sr., 63, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:47 PM
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 3:30 pm
