Formerly of Leckrone
Daniel Patrick Kelly, 63, of Morgantown, Ky., formerly of Leckrone, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born Monday, September 17, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of Michael Joseph Sr. and Helen Louise Carlson Kelly.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, for Daniel's services in Masontown and also Morgantown, Ky.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
