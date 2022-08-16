Perryopolis
Daniel S. Kordich, 68, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Born January 9, 1954 in Brownsville, he was the son of the late Daniel T. and Carmella Lombardo Kordich.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Daniel was Catholic by faith and a retired mill wright from General Motors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, swimming cycling, spending time on the river, working in his garden and traveling to Myrtle Beach and Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Morgan, to whom he was married 20 years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel T. and Jaclyn Kordich of Grindstone, Craig A. and Deanna Kordich of Perryopolis; five grandchildren, Daniel John Kordich, Jacob Eli Kordich, Madeline Kordich, Matthew Kordich, Nicholas Kordich; brother, Donald Kordich of La Jolla, Calif.; sister, Cathy Gmiter of Hopwood; brother-in-law, Gerald L. Morgan, of Perryopolis; and dear friends, Worm and Darlene Gearing and Jim Galley.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
