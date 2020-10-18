Allison
Daniel Skylar Porterfield Jr., 80, of Allison, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born July 26, 1940, in Brownsville, a son of Daniel Skylar Sr. and Ann Koynok Porterfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Joseph Porterfield; and infant sister, Mary Ann.
Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Jean Monovich Porterfield; his wonderful and loving son, David Lee Porterfield; sister Evelyn Jean Cunningham; brother George Porterfield; loving brothers and sisters-in-laws; many wonderful nieces and nephews; special cousins Frank "Buddy" Angellis and Stephen Ragola.
Daniel's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
