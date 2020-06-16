Daniel T. Hudock Sr. Jun 16, 2020 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chalk HillDaniel T. Hudock Sr., 76, of Chalk Hill, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Funeral Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Some conservative legislators have been critical of Gov. Wolf's handling of the pandemic. Have you been satisfied with the job he has done? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Uniontown man charged with raping girl multiple times Man charged with firing shot outside Connellsville house Connellsville man charged with firing shots at vehicle DOH: Symptoms of Lyme disease, COVID-19 have some similarities Woman shot in the stomach in Brownsville, suspect in custody H-S Sportlight June 16 WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19 McIntire hopes to mold Waynesburg basketball in his style Video Game Bucs: Rockies rally for 7-2 win for sweep of Pirates H-S Sportlight June 15 Frazier High School announces honor roll Brownsville Area Middle School announces honor roll Free breakfast and lunch program available for those 18 and under MVAA/POM to host virtual summer concert series Ringgold holds commencement ceremony An incredible and dynamic group of people Drug dependency and addiction still a crisis LOL: Some things do matter after all My mother, the essential worker It's more critical than ever to support local businesses Cal U Summer Theater Experience concluding with virtual event Review: Davidson steps up in ‘The King of Staten Island’ GO! List 6-11-20 Local filmmaker discusses art and entertainment in a COVID-19 world Review: Pop star Gaga is back, but where’s the art or spark? Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Currently Open Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.