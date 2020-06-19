Chalk Hill
Following a brief illness, Daniel Thomas Hudock Sr., of Chalk Hill, passed away Monday June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Friday June 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joan of Arc Church in Farmington at 11 a.m. with Father James F. Petrovsky officiating. Interment will be private for the family. A celebration of Dan's life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank in Dan's name.
