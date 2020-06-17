Chalk Hill
Following a brief illness, Daniel Thomas Hudock Sr., of Chalk Hill, passed away Monday June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 22, 1944, in Uniontown Hospital. He was a son of the late Andrew Hudock and Theresa Kezmarsky Hudock.
Daniel grew up in West Leisenring and attended North Union High School Class of 1962 where he played basketball.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paulette Shotts Hudock; his sons, Daniel Thomas Jr. (Teresa) of Mt. Lebanon and Christopher A. (Stephanie) of Stowe. Also surviving are grandchildren, Abagail, Nicholas, Jada, Kira and Corinne. His sister, Monica Bryner, also survives; and mother-in-law, Carmel Keefer.
Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anna and John Kezmarsky; and paternal grandparents, Catherine and Thomas Hudock.
Dan was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Farmington, where he served on the church council during the construction of the present building, assisting in both fundraising and actual construction of the building. He also served as a lector. Dan was employed by the United States Postal Service as a clerk in the Uniontown office for over 30 years. After retiring from the post office in 1999, Dan spent his summers working on the golf course at Nemacolin Woodlands. Dan was a former cubmaster of Pack 685.
Some of Dan's favorite pastimes were golfing, fishing and following the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Friday June 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joan of Arc Church in Farmington at 11 a.m. with Father James F. Petrovsky officiating. Interment will be private for the family. A celebration of Dan's life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank in Dan's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.