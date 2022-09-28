Uniontown
Daniel W. Yauger, 77, of Uniontown, died unexpectedly, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Sunday, September 25, 2022.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Uniontown.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Corneilus and Florence Chidester, who raised him, and his mother, Hazel Doris Chidester Workman.
Surviving are his daughters, whom he loved and lived for, Margaret "Peggy" (Derek) Wheeler of Uniontown, Melanie (Robert) Hoone of Smithfield, Wendi Shaw of Uniontown, and Melissa Yauger (significant other Scott Donald McCuen) and children Kristen and Philip of West Alexander; grandchildren, Brooke Miner of Uniontown, Dakota Sr. (Amber) Wheeler of Uniontown, Cory Hoone (fiancee Laura Ison and Xander Berry) of Olive Hill, Ky., Chelsea Marva (Cal) of North Huntington, John Scott "Scotty" Cooper III of Charleroi, Maggie Cooper of Charleroi, and Phillip (Marcie) Shaw of Ohio; and his great-grandchildren, Camden and Brooks Miner, Remi, Marleigh, Dakota Jr. and Kimber Wheeler and Beau Shaw; brothers, Wayne (Elsie) Workman of Uniontown, John (Dale) Workman of South Park, and Alan (Jackie) Workman of Lemont Furnace; sister, Cathy Nehls of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was employed as a truck driver for Gnagey Gas and Oil of Uniontown for many years and retired in 2003.
He was a member of the Connellsville Street Church of Christ in Uniontown.
Dan also volunteered as an ambulance driver for many years with the former Fairchance Ambulance Corps.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Albert E. Thomas Jr. officiating, Sunday, October 2, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
