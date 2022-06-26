Uniontown
Daniel Wayne Luckey, 38, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with loving family by his side. He was born May 28, 1984, in Uniontown.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, David Wayne Luckey, September 17, 2012.
Daniel was a very loving son, brother, father and uncle, who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Susan Lynn Jobes Luckey of Uniontown; daughter, Carlee Michelle Luckey of Mt. Braddock; three siblings, Samantha Jean Grapes of Dunbar, twin brother David Michael Luckey (Tracey) and Emilee Mae Luckey, all of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Daniel's wishes, funeral services were private, with Pastor James Jobes officiating, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
