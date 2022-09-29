Lemont Furnace
Daniel Wayne Shamrock, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022, in the presence of his family and Pastor Jason Lamer.
Daniel is survived by the love of his life of 38 years, Crystal Metheny Blaniar Shamrock; his children, son, Charles and Jean Blaniar and granddaughter, Morgan and companion Dan Robinson; daughter, Krista and Kevin Wingrove and grandchildren, Abigail and finace Kody Thomas, Emily and Molly; son, Jason Blaniar and companion Sharon Nichols and grandchildren, Kaine, Echo, Eli, Stormee, Olivia, Alexis and Eli; daughter, Dorothy Shamrock and companion Brian White and grandchildren, Ryan and Sadie; his twin sister, Alice and Carl Guthrie; sisters-in-law, Brenda Sabatini and Jamie Metheny; several nieces and nephews; and best buddies, the Rev. Galen Winebrenner, the Rev. Rodney Ohler and Richard A. Grimm.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Joseph and Alice Shamrock; newborn twin sisters; wife, Katherine Patchan Shamrock; brother, Donald Shamrock; mother-in-law, Ferne Petrucci; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Metheny and Joseph Sabatini.
Daniel started working at the age of 14 in 1967 at Miller's Greenhouse. He then started his career as a retread technician and retired as that from Craft Tire in 2019. He was also previously employed at Duct Mate, and was a manager for Center Independent Oil and Peccon Construction.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, where he served as Sunday school superintendent and grounds keeper until membership transferred to Faith Assembly of God and served as an usher.
Daniel was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1971.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating, Saturday, October 1, in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Marcie Goisse and staff at Montgomery Medical and Amedisys Hospice Uniontown staff for their kind and compassionate care given to Daniel.
