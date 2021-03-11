Daniel Wolfe

Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Daniel "Aaron" Wolfe, 27, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., is now safely embraced in the arms of his Heavenly Father as the result of a tragic accident while on the job at Grant County Mulch Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
He was born Friday, March 19, 1993, in Uniontown, a son of Danny and Amy Bates Wolfe of Bruceton Mills.
Aaron was a graduate of Preston High School Class of 2011 and also attended PSI (Powersport Institute) @ Ohio Technical College from August 22, 2011 to August 22, 2012, graduating as a powersport specialist.
Aaron was so full of life. He never met a stranger, was always wearing a smile and was willing to offer a hand no matter what it was that might need done. Aaron was a wonderful Daddy to his two little boys. He was a great son, brother, fiance, nephew, grandson, friend and so much more. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Aaron had a personality that lit up whenever he entered a room. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing with his boys, Adam and Logan and fiance Samm, and his devoted buddies, Devin Cale, Bryson Bell, Bobby Sisler and Justin Adams.
In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his two sons, Adam Lee and Logan Reid Wolfe; fiancee Samantha Marie Harbaugh of Bruceton Mills; three sisters, Amanda Kathleen Wolfe (fiance Paul Chipps), Rachel McKenzie Wolfe, McCaitlyn Sue Wolfe, all of Bruceton Mills; maternal grandparents Jesse and Susan Bates of Markleysburg (Aaron was their first grandchild; paternal grandmother Thelma Wolfe of Hazelton, W.Va.; aunts and uncles Leslie Cesarino, Jesse and Leslie Bates, Justin Bates (Sammie Frazee), Steve Wolfe, Cindy and Jay Clark, Misty and Kenny Bell; and many other great-aunts and uncles and several cousins who he enjoyed hanging out with.
Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harvey and Edith Maust, and Jesse and Elsie Bates; paternal grandparents Curtis Hoover Wolfe, and Charlie and Ruth Seese.
Family and friends may visit CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, March 12, with speaker Jess "Butch" Rice officiating the service. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery, Bruceton Mills.
Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
