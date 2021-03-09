Daniel Wolfe

Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Daniel "Aaron" Wolfe, 27, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., is now safely embraced in the arms of his heavenly Father as the result of a tragic accident while on the job at Grant County Mulch Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Aaron is the son of Danny and Amy Bates Wolfe of Bruceton Mills. He was born Friday, March 19, 1993, in Uniontown.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
