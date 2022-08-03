Coal Center
Danielle Ann Byrne, 43, of Coal Center, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Danielle was born May 9, 1979, in Magee Hospital, to Alvin and Norma Byrne.
Danielle attended California Area High School, and in 2004 she earned her phlebotomy certificate. She worked for Amata Senior Care.
Danielle was many things. She was a mother, sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter, and best friend. She loved animals and enjoyed coloring. She was funny, cheerful, and loving to those who loved her. If you were ever a friend to Danielle, she considered you family and thought or spoke about you regularly. She was so proud of the person her only daughter, Ally King, had become. She always said one of her greatest accomplishments was being a mother.
Although she did struggle through her life, she always held her head strong for those behind her.
Along with other chronic conditions, Danielle suffered from epilepsy and issues associated with this diagnosis, although she didn't share the depths of those daily battles with many.
Her family loved her so much, and we will spend eternity holding our memories of her close.
She is survived by her daughter, Ally King (Mackenzie) of Pittsburgh; parents, Alvin and Norma Calladine Byrne of Coal Center; sisters, Gena (Vance) Caeti of Daisytown, and Raquel (Travis) Grimes of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Amber Byrne-Caeti (Evan) of West Newton, Lacey Caeti, Noel Caeti, Gabrielle Grimes, and Abigayle Grimes; great-nieces, Lily and Grace Henry and Melina Godoy.
As Danielle would have wanted, there will be no public visitation. Her family will be holding a gathering for family and close friends that will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local animal shelter.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
To leave condolences, please visit Mariscottifuneralhome.com.
