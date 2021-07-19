Grindstone
Danielle Nicole Robison, 35, of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
She was born August 14, 1985, in Uniontown, to Gregory "Rick" A. and Sharon L. Roberts Flick of Grindstone.
In addition to her parents, Danielle is survived by her husband, Will Robison; her two children, Malayna and Brenan; brother Greg Flick Jr. and Samantha; sister Jennifer Jellots and husband Dino; maternal grandma Connie Wheatley; special friends Heather Perkins, and Steve and Ann Dugan; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Ronnie Roberts; paternal grandparents Tubby and Florine Flick; aunt Rhonda Roberts; and stepmaternal grandfather James Wheatley.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 21, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
