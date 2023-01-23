Smithfield
Danielle Renee Morgan Manley, 46, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Danielle was born on August 27, 1976 in Uniontown, the daughter of David F. and Crystal Morgan Pierce.
Danielle is preceded in death by her father.
Danielle is survived by her husband, Michael Bassinger of Smithfield; children, Michael Bassinger Jr. of Smithfield, Danielle Bassinger of Uniontown, Sgt. Christopher Wooster of El Paso, Tex., David Wooster and wife Anastasia of Fairchance, Joseph Robertson and wife Hannah of Masontown; grandchildren; Teighan, Parker, Micha and Amelia; brother, Danny Morgan and wife Brenda of Buffington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. GAllatin Ave., Uniontown. Interment is private.
