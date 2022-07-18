Brownsville
Danna Renee Best passed away and went to be with her Lord Thursday, July 14, 2022, from home.
She was born March 9, 1977, in Mount Pleasant.
Danna was a daughter of Diane Best and Henry Metts; mother of Amber, Melissa, Kayia and Thomas "TJ"; sister to Barbara, Brooke and Denver "Butch". She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation from 2 until the 6 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, July 19, with Pastor Charles Ruble officiating, in Nilan Apostolic Church, 2257 Nilan Road, Point Marion, PA 15474.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danna Best Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.