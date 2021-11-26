Fairchance
Dannie L. Thompson, 77, of Fairchance, died on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at LaFayette Manor. He was born August 30, 1944, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Mabel Thompson McNatt; and brother-in-law, Thomas Kadar.
Surviving are his two children, Tammy Trout and Dannie G. Thompson; grandchildren, William Joseph Trout, II., Beverely Jean Burke and Matthew Daniel Trout; brothers and sisters, Barbara Kadar, Roy Thompson, Debra and John Lape and William and Susan McNatt; and nieces and nephews.
Dannie was employed with the former US Steel Cumberland Mine and a member of UMWA District 5.
He was also a member of Alfred Wilson Memorial VFW Post 7219 in Fairchance, and was a Former Fire Chief of the Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years.
Family and friends will be received in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 12 noon until 7 p.m. on Monday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
A Special Thank You is extended to everyone at LaFayette Manor, and Amedisys Hospice Uniontown, for all of the loving care given to Dannie.
