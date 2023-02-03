Uniontown
Danny Allen Caton, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday January 31, 2023. He was born February 12, 1960 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilbur S. and Lillian Caton; daughter, Paula Silbaugh; and sister, Joy Marshall.
Danny served Honorably in the U.S. Navy and was employed at the Uniontown Giant Eagle for the past 29 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Danny loved his cats and helped every stray animal that wandered into his life.
Surviving are his wife Susan Jeanne Close Caton; three daughters, Dorinda Criswell (David) of Altoona, Jennifer Silbaugh of Smithfield and Faith Smith of Uniontown; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Sandra Garden of Uniontown; and a brother, Buck Caton of the State of California.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
