Connellsville
Danny Baysinger Sr., 69, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born July 4, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert and Ethel Domer Baysinger.
After 20 years of service, Danny retired from P&LE Railroad as a trackman. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing. Danny also coached Bullskin Brahams Midget Football, and was a manager/coach for Connellsville Little League.
Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Scribner Baysinger; a son, Danny Baysinger Jr. and wife Kelly of Connellsville; a daughter, Christeen Yowonske and husband Ron of Charleroi; seven grandchildren, Ashley Baysinger, Jarrod Wilson, Brianna Wilson, Christopher Hollis, Allison Kent, Danielle Kent and Damien Kennedy; six great-grandchildren, Aleeah and Brantley Wolfe, Caylynn Huey, and Roxanne and Jace Hollis, and Ariyanna Scagline; siblings William Baysinger and wife Glenda of Georgia, Sam Baysinger and wife Carol, and Bruce Baysinger and wife Lorna, all of Connellsville, and Janet Baysinger Brashear and husband Mark of Monessen.
In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by a son, John Curtis Baysinger; and two brothers, Robert and Tim Baysinger.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, August 11, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
