Masontown, formerly of Carmichaels
Danny G. Hatalla, 76, of Masontown, formerly of Carmichaels, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, in his home.
Danny was born December 10, 1946, in Adah, a son of the late George and Marie Kelecheck Hatalla.
On November 27, 1999, Danny married Denise Buday, who survives.
Also surviving are a stepson, Colby Cormack (Jana) of Crucible; two grandchildren, Raven Martin and Paige White; along with three great-grandchildren, Kai, Lanacia and Marleigh; a sister, Joyce Pennington of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and a niece, Leah Pender.
Deceased is a stepson, Marcus Cormack; and a brother-in-law, Larry Pennington.
Danny served his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He was a graduate of German Township High School, and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.
He worked as a butcher at the Carmichaels Shop-N-Save and was a member of St. Matthias Parish (St. Hugh Church), Carmichaels.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner / supervisor.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Crucible.
