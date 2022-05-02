Uniontown
Danny Joe Beck Jr., 36, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born March 30, 1986 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his father, Danny Joe Beck and grandfathers, Nick Masi, Sr. and Robert Beck.
Danny was a loving son who had worked as a cook at many local restaurants including Ruby Tuesdays, Eddie’s Tavern, Smitty’s Bar and Grill and Club 231.
Surviving are his mother, Denise Ann Minick; daughter, Effiea Lou Leighberger; brothers, Gary Dewayne Nicklow, Jr. and Justin Beck, all of Uniontown; and grandmothers, Frances Masi of Oliver, and Elaine Beck of Merrittstown.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday the time of service with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA. Interment will be private
