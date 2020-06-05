Smock
Danny Ray Marsh Jr., of Smock, went to rest and find his peace in the merciful, loving arms of his Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born December 3, 1977, he was a son of Barbara Hovanec and Danny Marsh.
He graduated from Brownsville Area and Triangle Tech. He became a journeyman for Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12.
Danny was such a humbled soul who carried his loved ones burdens in his heart. He loved listening and playing music. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Steelers and auto racing.
He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Everly Ewart; mother and father; sisters Jill Marsh and Abilene; brothers, Jeff Marsh, Rickey Walters Jr. Tanner Marsh; nephews Aiden, Eli, Seth and Chandler; nieces Jacey and Haley, whom he loved unconditionally; aunts, uncles, cousins and especially friends who became his family over the years.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Stephen and Rita Hovanec; and paternal grandparents George and Clintina Marsh.
He was baptized Catholic and will have a Mass said at St. Cecilia's in Grindstone at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The family asks every time Dannyboy crosses your mind to say a prayer for his soul. He will forever be remembered by those who loved and sacrificed for him the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.