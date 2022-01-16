Hiller
Danny S. Turosik, 68, of Hiller, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022.
He was born September 4, 1953, in Brownsville, a son of the late Mike and Dorothy Ruffcorn Turosik.
Danny was retired from the Borough of Brownsville Street Department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack Turosik and Michael Turosik.
Danny is survived by his companion of 47 years:, Delores Hice; his stepson, Clint Zupich and wife Diane; stepgranddaughter, Jessica Zupich; sister-in-law, Judith Turosik; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 17, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville.
