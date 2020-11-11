“Duke” Fairchance
Danny Trifiro, 69, of Fairchance, passed away November 9, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born in Uniontown, February 25, 1951, a son of the late Joseph and Ann Martelli Trifiro.
Danny was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School and before retiring was employed as a shuttle car operator at Emerald Mine in Greene County. He liked to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Danny; and his daughter, Danielle.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Marie Maust Trifiro; son, Joseph Trifiro; brother, Darrell Trifiro and sister, Darla (Ralph) Kelly.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, and from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, November 13, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.