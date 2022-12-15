Union City, N.J.
Darell Shaun Thornton, 37, of Union City, N.J., was on his way home from work, when God sent an angel to carry him into the heavenly realm, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m.
Today, we pause with heavy hearts to salute him and to thank God for his life.
Darell was born on October 15, 1985, to Denise Fykes and Darryle Thornton in Prince Georges (PG) Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland. Educated in the PG County Public School System, Darell graduated from the Charles Herbert Flowers High School (in the Honors program) and then attended Morgan State University.
Excelling in a career of Management of licensed establishments in New York City, Darell managed several venues, but most recently, he was the Manager at Taco Vision, where he worked under and developed a strong relationship with Aaron H. Brian Owens. He also worked at Peachy Keen under the administration of Marissa Bratt. His work ethic and dedication made him a valued colleague and he truly loved his work family.
One of Darell's greatest accomplishments, which he was truly excited about, was the birth of his son, Lenox. He was a Christian man who accepted God as his Lord and Savior at St. Paul's A.M.E. Church, Uniontown, under the leadership of Reverend Alfred L. Thompson, Jr. He truly honored his roles as a son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew, colleague, friend and mate.
Darell was an avid basketball and football player, and he was the consummate team member. He had an infectious personality, a heart of gold and was the life of the party. He possessed a smile that you would always remember. He was extremely inspirational, always lifting others up and was a source of support. Darell was such a joy and will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, with Reverend Alfred L. Thompson, Jr. officiating.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Cards and condolences may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
