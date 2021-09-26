Uniontown
Daria M. Shutz Domen, 71, of Uniontown, passed Thursday, September 16, 2021. Born April 7, 1950, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Vargo Shutz.
She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Larry Domen; mother of Nicholas Domen of Uniontown; and sister of the late Thomas Shutz.
Daria was a member of St. John Byzantine Church of Uniontown and attended St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown with her husband. Daria loved to sew and do alterations and worked with Ptak's in Uniontown.
Services are private. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
