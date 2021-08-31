Fairchance
Darl relocated from Fairchance, Pennsylvania, to Salem, Alabama, many years ago, and passed away, Sunday, August 29, after a brief illness.
Darl was an amazing artist who lived his life on his terms. He loved and embraced life, people, animals, the mountains, outdoors, hunting and fishing. It has often been said of him that "he's such a character."
Darl leaves behind his sons, Karl Lewis, Jared Ruda, Michael Ruda, and Jaren Keith; daughter- in-law Amanda; and precious granddaughter Karleigh; two sisters, Christine Willenberg and Colleen Lewis; a niece, Tiffany Limbousis; and nephew, Nicholas Willenberg; cousins, Arlene Nixon, Jamie Nixon, and Lance and Tara Nixon. In addition, Darl leaves behind many whom he considered family, the Adams-Garee-Shaffer families, Derrick Lee, Jeff Schrader, Mandi Schrader, David Geelen, Paul Picosky, and so many others that they can't all possibly be named.
Darl was much loved and will be missed very much. Private services will be held in Phenix City, Alabama.
