Adah
Darla Fay Renaldi, 73, of Adah, passed away December 20, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian-Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born in Uniontown, on June 17, 1946, a daughter of the late Ralph T. and Thelma Louise (Cumberland) Smalley.
Darla enjoyed embroidering and doing puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Stanley Renaldi.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Thelma (Bill) Layhue, Tina Jackson (Thomas Lewis) and Laura Renaldi, all of Uniontown; sons, Anthony J. (Sheri) Renaldi of Masontown, Raymond Renaldi of Gates, and Ralph Renaldi of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, April, Colton and Anthony, Jr.; and great-grandchild, Gracie.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Pa. Monday, December 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of Service, in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, Pa.
