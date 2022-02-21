Darla Jean Maletic

Carmichaels
Darla J. Maletic, 82, of Carmichaels, and formerly a long time resident of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, in her home.
She was born October 4, 1939, in Greensboro, a daughter of the late Glenwood W. and Eugenia Spangenberg Davis.
Mrs. Maletic was a 1957 graduate of Mapletown High School. She was one of the first employees of Mon View Park in Greensboro in the 1950's. Mrs. Maletic was later employed at the former Gateway Manufacturing Company in Masontown, before becoming a wonderful mother and homemaker.
She was a former member of the Greensboro Baptist Church, the Southeastern Greene Civic Club, the Greensboro Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and a Cub Scout den mother.
Mrs. Maletic was an animal lover that never left a stray animal without food. She loved her pet cats through out her lifetime.
Her husband, Charles M. Maletic, whom she married on July 11, 1964, at the West Bend Church in East Millsboro, passed away on March 17, 2012.
Surviving are her son, Charles Brent Maletic (Sheryl) of Washington; her brother, Jerry W. Davis (Louise) of Dilliner; her sister-in-law, Cathy Davis of Terra Haute, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased is her sister, Laura J Douglas; and her brother, Glenwood T. Davis Jr.
Her family wishes to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Mariah, Bobby Jo, Patty Jo, Patty, Kara, Michelle and the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care that she received over the past three months.
As per Darla's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A private memorial service is being planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
