Smock
Darla June Spidle McGill, 80, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Born September 27, 1941, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late George and June Carr Spidle. A resident of Smock for the past 28 years, Mrs. McGill was a member of the New Life Free Methodist Church, Smock.
Darla was a retired sales clerk from Jason's Clothing Store, McKeesport, Hess' Clothing Store, Uniontown, and at Country Charm, Farmington, and later drove school bus for the Uniontown School District.
Darla also enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit with family and going to Disney World.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. McGill, Sr., to whom she was married 23 years; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Mandy Anner of Merrittstown; daughter and son-in-law, Nanette and Dave Kent of Florida; and a grandson, Nicholas Anner.
Relatives and Friends will gather at Pleasant View Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, for funeral services and interment.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
