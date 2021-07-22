Uniontown
Darla Sementa Allen, 71, of Uniontown, made her journey to Heaven Monday, July 19, 2021.
She was born July 9, 1950, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Cecelia Linny Sementa. Her husband of 44 years, Scott McNeil Allen, and her sister, Sharon Sementa, also preceded her in death.
Darla, a registered nurse, was a graduate of Penn State School of Nursing, Uniontown. Over the years she worked for Uniontown Hospital, Ruby Memorial Hospital, W.Va. and also for Albert Gallatin Home Care as a visiting nurse.
She devoted her life to the care of others with great love and compassion for everyone. She loved her family more than life itself.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved son, Shaun Ivan Allen of Uniontown; special cousin, Beth Zadan of Pittsburgh; and numerous other cousins.
In accordance with her wishes, services are private, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
