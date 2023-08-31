Vanderbilt
Darlene A. Hennen, 87, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Monarch Meadows in Uniontown.
She was born November 11, 1935, in the state of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister; and her husband, John M. Hennen.
She is survived by her son, John C. Hennen Sr. and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Alexa S. Hennen and fiance Johnathan Cox, John C. Hennen Jr., Troy M. Hennen and girlfriend Laney Lowry; her great-grandchild, Baby Hennen; sister, Dale Holloway of Washington; as well as nieces and nephews.
Darlene was a school bus driver for over 40 years with T.A. Nelson Bus Lines of Connellsville.
The family would like to thank the staff of Monarch Meadows PCH and Amedysis Hospice and Dr. Gina Canada for the great care of their beloved Darlene.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In order to honor Darlene's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
Inurnment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar, at noon on Saturday, September 2, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Please go directly to the cemetery.
