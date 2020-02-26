Lemont Furnace
Darlene Blosser Faust, 55, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday February 24, 2020. She was born September 29, 1964. She was the daughter of the late James and Beverly Lohr and Donald Blosser Sr.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frank; her children, Frank Jr and wife Chelsea, Rebecca and husband Jared, Robert (Bob) and Tammy, Joanie and husband Sam; grandchildren Jacob, Katelyn, Paige, Howie, Everett, Jason, Kiley and Conor.
Also surviving are her brother, Donald Blosser (Connie); sister Kimberly Wilson (Michael); mother-in-law Minnie Shroyer; sisters-in-law Nancy (David) Laporte and Vicki (Van) Rosensteel; brothers-in-law John and Tim Faust; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Darlene loved a good laugh and enjoyed every minute spent with her family. She was a friend to whomever needed one and had a major love for animals. She will be forever loved and sadly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6pm, the time of the service, Thursday February 27, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home or to the Westmoreland County Humane Society in Darlene's memory.
