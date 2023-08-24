Sebring, Fla.
Friday, August 25, 2023
Updated: August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023 6:44 AM
Sebring, Fla.
Darlene Dee Fronk, 82, of Sebring, Fla., passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
She was a daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothea Conn.
She was an avid golfer and lover of all animals.
Mom was greatly loved by all of her family and friends; she will be missed immensely. She was preceded in death by her husband-Gene Fronk; granddaughter, Kristie Cone; and niece, Jamie Lynn. She is survived by son, William King and wife Linda; daughter, Diane and husband-Danny; sister, Carole Jean Conn King; and nephew, Melvin and wife-Kim King; grandchildren, Lauren Holland and husband Danny, Travis Cone and Trevor King.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
Online condolences may be left at:
