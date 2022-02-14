New Geneva
Darlene E. "Cookie" Miller Yanak-Sharpnack, 69, of New Geneva, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022.
She was born Thursday, June 5, 1952, a daughter of James and Irene Miller.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Yanak, and husband, Gary L. Sharpnack Sr. of 40 years; grandson, Austin Sharpnack; brothers and sisters, Beatrice Irene, Rosemarie, James Rodgers, Romeo Miller, Thomas Miller.
She was a member of the Glad Tidings Church of God and House of Prayer Pentecostal Faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Correna Yanak Smithburger and Michael of Farmington, James C. Yanak of Uniontown, Gary L. Sharpnack Jr. and wife Sarah Sharpnack of New Geneva; grandchildren, Shane Jr., Jayde, Brittany, Brandy, Justin, Shyane, Tyler, Chloe, Breanna, JJ, Raven, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Riley, Destiny, Christopher, Aiden, Izzabell, Meadow, Ariana, Paisley, Hayden, Levi; brothers and sisters, Faye Miller, Orville Miller, Susan Dickey, James Miller, the Rev. Roy Miller, Irene Miller, Katherine Miller, Samuel Miller. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She retired after 39 years from HealthSouth Rehab and Ruby Memorial Hospitals in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was affectionately known as "Cookie" to all.
Darlene enjoyed her family most and her children and grandchildren were her reason to live. She loved gardening, cooking, dancing and singing, and she loved sitting on her porch swing. She was the life of the party, and everyone enjoyed her company. Darlene was a daughter and wife, but a sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend to anyone that was blessed to have known her. She accepted anyone and everyone as her family! She had a larger, than life personality and zest for fun.
Friends will be received from 3 until the 6 p.m. hour of service, with Pastor Gary McFadden and Pastor Connie Smithburger officiating, Monday, February 14, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment will be private in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.