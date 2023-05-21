North Huntingdon
Darlene J. Mincer George, 83, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was born May 20, 1939, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late Richard Mincer and Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Stoddart Mullen (and the late Paul William Mullen).
Darlene worked for Westinghouse Communications for 17 years. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, camping, flea marketing at the Perryopolis Flea Market and spending time with her family and all kinds of shenanigans.
In addition to her parents and other family, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis John "Jack" George.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Walter (Michael); a son, Patrick George; grandchildren, Joshua Laskey (Kathryn Schlesinger), Noah, Jordan, Reghan and Carter Walter; her siblings, Debbie Woller (Brian) and Paul Mullen.
Darlene's best friend of 40 years, the late Betty Whipkey, will be waiting for her on the other side. She also had a best buddy, Kellie Olinsky (Sean) and their son, Conner also surviving.
Darlene's family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Place in Pittsburgh for the wonderful care while she was there.
As per Darlene's wishes there will be no visitation or services. The family will gather at a later date for a private memorial gathering.
To leave condolences to the family, visit www.dobrinickfhinc.com. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.