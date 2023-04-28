Uniontown
Darlene M. Laughery Dominick, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Darlene was born January 3, 1945, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Charles and Helen Kuhta Laughery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis M. Dominick, Jr.; infant sister, Charlene Laughery; brother, Charles “Bill” W. Laughery, Jr.; and cousin, Bobby Kuhta.
Darlene is survived by her dear friend, Renee Mangello Custer and husband James of Uniontown; and many other special friends and family.
Friends and family will meet in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 56 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held, with the Rev. Anthony Cortado officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Darlene, can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
