Darlene Myers Philips

Uniontown
Darlene "Cindy" Myers Philips, 67, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, as a result of kidney failure, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, January 30, 2021.
She was born November 15, 1953, in Morgantown, W.Va., to Kathryn Lantz Myers and George N. Myers.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Donald M. Philips; her sister, Barbara Coffman; and niece, Tammy David Seto.
Cindy is survived by her son, Chris A Myers and wife Melissa of Fairchance; grandson, Codey Sickles; granddaughter, Kylee Myers; sister, Debbie Humphreys; brothers, Thomas Myers and George "Kenny" Myers; special nieces, Billie Jo Yakubik and Jennifer Hixon; and her furbaby, Stuart.
It was Cindy's request that all services are private under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance, PA 15436.
