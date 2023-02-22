Carmichaels, formerly of Waynesburg
Darlene Wright, 79, of Carmichaels, formerly of Waynesburg, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Washington Health System, Washington.
She was born August 8, 1943, the daughter of the late James Forman and Betty Jane Dowling Forman.
Darlene is survived by: children, Cathleen Wardle (Jeff), of Eighty-Four and Tracie M. Campbell (Dean), of Carmichaels; grandchildren, Mackenzie Lea, Logan Michael, Ty Benjamin Campbell and Nathanael James Wardle; brothers, James Forman (Sharon), of Piketon, Ohio, and Derek Forman (Denise), of Carmichaels; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wright; and a son, Michael Benci Jr.
Darlene was a 1962 graduate of Cumberland Township High School. She retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, where she was employed as a caseworker.
Darlene was a member of the Uniontown Chapter of the Red Hat Club and the Uniontown Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and spending time her family.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. Paul M. Lesako Owner / Supervisor.
The service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Greene County Memorial Park.
