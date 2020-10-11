Uniontown
Darlys Tracy Graham, 86, of Uniontown, formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born July 26, 1934, in Scranton, a daughter of Franklin Tracy and Frances Stuart Tracy. In addition to her parents, Darlys was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse R. Graham Jr.; and a sister, Deanna Blumenthal.
Darlys graduated from Allentown High School with the Class of 1952, and from Western College for Woman in Miami, Ohio in 1956. She was an elementary school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in Montgomery County, Md., retiring from Germantown Elementary in 1997. Darlys and her husband, Jesse moved to their farm in West Virginia to enjoy their retirement. She was a member of the Wesleyan United Methodist Church of Morgantown.
Left to cherish Darlys' memory are her two sons, John S. Graham of Falls Church, Va., and Jeffrey S. Graham and wife Karen of Uniontown; two grandsons, Eric Graham, Stuart Graham and wife Maegan and their son (Darlys' great-grandson), Jesse Allan Graham.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A memorial service celebrating Darlys' life will be held in Wesleyan United Methodist Church, Morgantown, Monday, October 12, with a time of gathering from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service, with the Rev. Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
