Hopwood
Darrell C. Ehrhardt, 57, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 25, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant.
Preceding him in death were his father, Willard D. Ehrhardt; brother, W. Randy Ehrhardt; and sister-in-law, Jeanna Chick.
Darrell graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1982, attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottdale, served honorably in the U.S. Army, and was employed as a Support Technician with T-Tech.
He was a loving son, husband and father, who had a passion for music and loved singing.
Darrell had a special father-daughter bond with his daughter Paityn.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Lynn Chick Ehrhardt; three children, Paityn Chick of Hopwood, Jillian Ehrhardt (Tim Gobble) of Baltimore, Md., and Damon C. Ehrhardt of Dunbar, his mother, Marcella Penska Ehrhardt Kohuth of Scottdale; brothers-in-law, Mark Chick (Brigette), and Matthew Chick (Brittany Jordan), all of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Margaret Ehrhardt of Belle Vernon; nieces, Saylor and Miya; nephews, Jayden, Matty and Casen; and two special nieces, Angela and Sara.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday, with Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.