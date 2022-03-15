Uniontown
Darrell Moore Jr., 98, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 22, 1923, in Messmore, son of the late Darrell Moore Sr. and Cora Huhn Moore. Growing up, he lived in Messmore with his grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Huhn, and graduated from German Township High School.
He was Lutheran by faith and loved listening to gospel music.
On July 23, 1944, Darrell "Junior" married the love of his life, Margaret "Maggie" Suppok, and would have celebrated 71 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.
Junior was a avid Pirates and Steelers fan, and enjoyed watching games with his family. He especially loved to sit on his back porch and share stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time at local casinos playing his favorite slot machines.
Junior had an exceptional work ethic and passed that along to his children. He worked for Union Supply and Steel Scaffolding, and drove bus for over 40 years for Fairchance-Georges High School, Laurel Highlands School District and Uniontown Area parochial schools. He was affectionately known as "Oscar" by all the students.
In addition to his parents and grandmother, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maggie; and sister, Norma Rager. Junior was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Judith Moore Zsiros and husband Bernard, Barry Moore and wife Linda Yasenosky Moore, and Pamela Moore and partner Bill Blaney; grandchildren Kristen Moore Rozgony and husband Mike, Jaime Zsiros and fiance K.C. Trotter, Eric Moore and wife Wendy Craft Moore, and Gregory Moore; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Rozgony, Chase Rozgony, Hunter Moore and Levi Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.