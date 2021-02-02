Smithfield
Darrell V. McGee, 77, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, January, 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Darrell was born June 1, 1943, at home in Springhill Township, a son of Darrell McGee and Leona (Moore) and Anthony Azzardi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Anthony and Jerry Azzardi; two brothers-in-law, Joe Latin and Joe Forsyth; and his grandson, Todd Raymond McGee Jr.
Darrell loved fishing, hunting and working on cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leola R. Ardabell McGee, whom he married June 12, 1963, his six children, Vincent McGee, Angela Detrick (Tim), Lisa Stoken (Robert), Todd McGee, Lorie McGee and Kelly Gaydos; his grandchildren, Samantha Rittenhouse (Jason), Bobbie Jo (JR), Joshua (Brittany), Tyler (Alyssa), Chevelle (Bobby), Jessica (Clint), Kaitlin, Billie Jo (RaSheed), Summer (Frederick), Vincent Jr., Veronica, Tiffany (Alexis), Seth (Mariah), Macy, Anthony, Todd Raymond and Terry Allen; his great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Ryleigh, Kayden, Zane, Grayson and Ireland; his beloved puppy, Teddy; his siblings, Diane Latin, Mina Forsyth, Joseph (Darlene) Azzardi, Robert (Barb) Azzardi, DeChantel (Ron) Stotka, Angela (Tim) Galloway, Jeff Azzardi; and several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care provided to Darrell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
