Smithfield
Darrell V. Rhodes, 75, of Smithfield, passed away at home on Friday, August 26, 2022.
He was born December 25, 1946, the son of Edwin and Agnes Bricker Rhodes.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Donald Rhodes; and sister, June Lacona.
Surviving is his brother, Raymond E. Rhodes and wife, Mary Ellen; sisters, Doris Tanner, Patty Bittinger and Brenda Sutton; children, Darrell Jr., Stacey, Shree and Crystal; former wife and caregiver, Patty Jo Rhodes; and step-children, Bobbi Jo and Heather.
Darrell was a U.S. Army, Vietnam War, Veteran.
He was employed for many years with Austin Powder Company until his retirement.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
