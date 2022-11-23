Dilliner
Darrell Wayne Porterfield, 65, of Dilliner, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Beloved husband of Linda Porterfield; loving father of Joshua Porterfield (Laura), Jarrett Porterfield (Lauren), Martin Connors III and Nick Connors (Heather); son of Dolores Porterfield; grandfather of Jaxon Porterfield, Payton Knestrick and Mya Connors; brother of Renee Hajdu (Gary) and Robyn Crawford (Jim).
Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Harold William Porterfield; sister, Barbara Rechichar; and brother, Brian Porterfield.
Darrell is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Darrell loved God above all. He cherished time spent with family and enjoyed cooking, hunting and shopping with his wife.
Darrell also served in the United States Army.
Rest in Peace Darrell.
Relatives and friends may be received at GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 27th.
Viewing will resume at the Church of the Nazarene, 416 Vernon Street, Allison, PA 15413, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28th, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
